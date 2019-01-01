Ms. Doepner-Hove has responsibility for the academic and administrative work at one of the top Master’s programs in the nation. She works with the students, staff, and faculty in the program to create an exceptional educational experience for students from recruitment for admission through to graduation. She also teaches in the program in the field of Employee Development. Prior to this position, Ms. Doepner-Hove was the Director of Onboarding and Engagement for the University of Minnesota’s Office of Human Resources where she established a new Onboarding program that has been highlighted in articles, books, and conference presentations and cited by others across the nation. Ms. Doepner-Hove holds a BA in history, a JD, and a MA in HRIR from the University of Minnesota.