Profile

Stacy Doepner-Hove

Director, Masters in Human Resources and Industrial Relations program

Bio

Ms. Doepner-Hove has responsibility for the academic and administrative work at one of the top Master’s programs in the nation. She works with the students, staff, and faculty in the program to create an exceptional educational experience for students from recruitment for admission through to graduation. She also teaches in the program in the field of Employee Development. Prior to this position, Ms. Doepner-Hove was the Director of Onboarding and Engagement for the University of Minnesota’s Office of Human Resources where she established a new Onboarding program that has been highlighted in articles, books, and conference presentations and cited by others across the nation. Ms. Doepner-Hove holds a BA in history, a JD, and a MA in HRIR from the University of Minnesota.

Courses

Recruiting, Hiring, and Onboarding Employees

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder