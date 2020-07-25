About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Performance Appraisal
  • Human Resources (HR)
  • Performance Management
  • Organizational Culture
Instructor

Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

GETTING STARTED - DEVELOPING PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

IMPLEMENTING PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 78 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

TOOLS FOR EFFECTIVE PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 99 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

CREATING A POSITIVE PERFORMANCE CULTURE

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 87 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING EMPLOYEE PERFORMANCE

About the Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers Specialization

Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers

Frequently Asked Questions

