Managing Employee Performance
Managing Employee Performance

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Catherine Mattice

Instructor: Catherine Mattice

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze and explain the performance management process and its components.

  • Formulate clear performance expectations with team members.

  • Develop and negotiate performance and growth goals with team members collaboratively.

  • Integrate company core values and organizational goals into performance conversations effectively.

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This course focuses on the principles and techniques of managing employee performance. Learners will master how to set clear performance expectations, provide regular feedback, and conduct performance evaluations. The course covers topics such as goal setting, performance metrics, and creating a collaborative environment that fosters employee growth and development. Learners will also gain insights into effective performance management techniques and strategies to address performance-related issues.

24 videos5 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

Catherine Mattice
2 Courses2,582 learners

