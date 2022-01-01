University of Colorado System
Coaching is the management of skills you use to help another person or persons grow as individuals or grow as a team. You find coaches in all facets of life—in sports, business, employment, finance, family, health and wellness, and spirituality to name a few. Coaching uses a wide range of tactics and tools to help people bring out the best in themselves. Becoming a coach means you are bringing a set of skills and life experiences to the table to help someone overcome challenges and become a more successful person.
You can find coaching career opportunities in consulting companies, human resources firms, strategic counseling organizations, personal development companies, and other roles associated with helping other people. A personal coach helps people overcome work/life balance issues, an accountability coach helps people learn how to set clear goals and meet deadlines, and a career coach helps others map out a career path or make a career change. You can also pursue a career as an executive coach, leadership coach, strategic coach, team coach, spirituality coach, or mental health coach. You can also create a career by specializing in a skill you are very good at and offering your services as a coach, such as conflict resolution, digital marketing, or weight training.
Taking online courses in coaching can help you learn the principles of coaching, such as listening, evaluating, understanding, and inspiring others. You can learn the tools used to establish clear expectations and accountability in persons that effective managers use in coaching. You can also gain an understanding of how to assess performance, and how to conduct coaching conversations that build awareness and get results. When you take online courses on coaching, you can better understand concepts in counseling, leadership, communications, and people management skills.