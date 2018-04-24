About this Course

Instructors

Offered by

McMaster University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Change IS possible

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Getting Deeper into Happy Learning

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 86 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Learning and Careers

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 65 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Adopting a Learning Lifestyle

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 72 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

