Barbara Oakley

Professor of Engineering

Barbara Oakley, PhD, PE is a Professor of Engineering at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan and Coursera’s inaugural “Innovation Instructor.” Her work focuses on the complex relationship between neuroscience and social behavior. Dr. Oakley’s research has been described as “revolutionary” in the Wall Street Journal—she has published in outlets as varied as the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. She has won numerous national teaching awards, including the American Society of Engineering Education’s Chester F. Carlson Award for technical innovation in engineering education. Together with Terrence Sejnowski, the Francis Crick Professor at the Salk Institute, she co-teaches Coursera – UC San Diego’s “Learning How to Learn,” one of the world’s most popular massive open online course. Her books include Uncommon Sense Teaching (Penguin Random House 2021), A Mind for Numbers: How to Excel at Math and Science (Even If You Flunked Algebra), (Penguin, 2014); Mindshift: Break Through Obstacles to Learning and Discover Your Hidden Potential (Penguin, 2017); and Learning How to Learn: How to Succeed in School Without Spending All Your Time Studying; A Guide for Kids and Teens (Penguin, 2018). Dr. Oakley has adventured widely through her lifetime. She rose from the ranks of Private to Captain in the U.S. Army, during which time she was recognized as a Distinguished Military Scholar. She also worked as a communications expert at the South Pole Station in Antarctica, and has served as a Russian translator on board Soviet trawlers on the Bering Sea. Dr. Oakley is an elected Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering.

Aprendiendo a Aprender

Aprendendo a aprender: ferramentas mentais poderosas para ajudá-lo a dominar assuntos difíceis (em Português) [Learning How to Learn]

学会如何学习：帮助你掌握复杂学科的强大智力工具（Learning How to Learn）

Learning How To Learn for Youth

تعّلم كيف تتعلم: أدوات ذهنية قوية لمساعدتك على إتقان موضوعات صعبة

Uncommon Sense Teaching: Part 2, Building Community and Habits of Learning

Aprendiendo a aprender para jóvenes

Mindshift: Break Through Obstacles to Learning and Discover Your Hidden Potential

Aprendiendo a aprender: Poderosas herramientas mentales con las que podrás dominar temas difíciles (Learning How to Learn)

A tanulás tanulása: Hatékony mentális eszközök, melyek segítenek megbirkózni a nehéz tantárgyakkal (Learning How to Learn)

Uncommon Sense Teaching

Apprendre comment apprendre (ACA) : Des outils mentaux puissants qui vous aideront à maîtriser des sujets difficiles

Mindshift: Transforma tu mente para superar obstáculos en el aprendizaje y descubrir tu potencial oculto.

Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects

