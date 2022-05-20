About this Course

30,539 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Have taken MOOC 1 of Uncommon Sense Teaching

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Have taken MOOC 1 of Uncommon Sense Teaching

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Deep Teaching Solutions

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Motivation, Stress, and Character Change

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 92 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: How to Reach and Teach Both Procedural and Declarative Pathways

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3: Intellectual Humility, Critical Thinking, and Bias

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 84 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Neurodiversity, Student Groups, and Charting Your Course to the Finish Line!

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM UNCOMMON SENSE TEACHING: PART 2, BUILDING COMMUNITY AND HABITS OF LEARNING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder