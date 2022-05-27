T
May 20, 2022
This is a great course, for anyone who wish to accelerate their teaching and learning to the next level!
JK
May 22, 2022
Very Helpful and insightful concerning how we learn and how to get the best out of your students.
By Sergio C•
May 27, 2022
El contenido del curso es trasmitido de una forma clara, las referencias y las citas de libros son de serias y valiosas.
No es facil decir qué nos trasmitió el curso porque, como todo conocimiento, debe sufrir un proceso de decantamiento, de "digestión", de procesamiento ,cunado se aplica en los diversos campos profesionales en lo cuales se puede aplicar.
Y lo aprendido en este curso es dable de aplicar en el ambito de varias profesiones en las cuales tengamos que interactuar con el "otro" como sujeto de cambio.
By Gilberto C•
Apr 25, 2022
Uncommon Sense Teaching Part 2 is a very informative course. Thorough study of the course will give you a more understanding at what is really going on in the brain while we learn. Supported by scientific research, which is also included in the course and also in depth books, scientific articles and a lot of supporting material for a deeper understanding of the subject is available. Excellent learning experience for all diversity of students.
By Kay C•
May 9, 2022
Such valuable scientific researched information presented in methods that will become part of my procedural thinking. Aplications to everyday teaching provided continuously. Popular teaching methods debunked and successful additions introduced with rationale. So much to think about and immediately apply.
By YK Y•
May 7, 2022
Like part I of the Uncommon Sense Teaching, the contents are enlightening but not overwhelming. Beth, Barb, and Terry's teaching styles are lively. Terry has made complex concepts in neurology simple enough to understand and to be applied in our uncommon sense teaching practices.
By Esperanza S R•
May 5, 2022
The content is very interesting and the course is very well organized. Useful for any level of teaching, I have learned a lot.
By Wolfgang G•
May 13, 2022
Really great - as usual! This course is useful also in company environments, where knowledege and learning is important.
By Tom•
May 21, 2022
May 23, 2022
By Vicky N•
May 11, 2022
Beneficial to all parents who want to help their kids learning better and more happily.
By Maria T M•
May 23, 2022
Excellent follow-up to first course!
By Raj K•
May 13, 2022
Great wok by Barb,Terry and Beth .Thank you for all your teachings.