Uncommon Sense Teaching: Part 2, Building Community and Habits of Learning by Deep Teaching Solutions

About the Course

In Part 2 of Uncommon Sense Teaching: Building Community and Habits of Learning, you will explore the following areas more deeply—helping you to connect with the latest insights into research and have fun while you are doing it! • The value of forgetting • Judicious use of rewards to motivate students (too many rewards can kill motivation!) • How attempts to eradicate bullying can make matters worse • How to avoid educational fads • The hidden strengths of neurodiversity: Dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism, and other syndromes that relate to learning • How to use habits formed by the procedural system to help you with classroom management • The power of lesson plans This is like no other course on teaching—it weaves late-breaking insights from neuroscience with personal insights from the classroom to provide unexpected, yet practical, new approaches. You’ll discover how to bring out the best from all your students in today’s diverse teaching environment, where students often have a wide range of abilities. Uncommon Sense Teaching will take your teaching to a higher level for whatever subjects you teach, whether math, physics, literature, dance, art, or anything else; and whether you are teaching K-12, university, business, vocational, or at home. Join us today to move into the new era of education!...

T

May 20, 2022

This is a great course, for anyone who wish to accelerate their teaching and learning to the next level!

JK

May 22, 2022

Very Helpful and insightful concerning how we learn and how to get the best out of your students.

By Sergio C

May 27, 2022

El contenido del curso es trasmitido de una forma clara, las referencias y las citas de libros son de serias y valiosas.

No es facil decir qué nos trasmitió el curso porque, como todo conocimiento, debe sufrir un proceso de decantamiento, de "digestión", de procesamiento ,cunado se aplica en los diversos campos profesionales en lo cuales se puede aplicar.

Y lo aprendido en este curso es dable de aplicar en el ambito de varias profesiones en las cuales tengamos que interactuar con el "otro" como sujeto de cambio.

By Gilberto C

Apr 25, 2022

Uncommon Sense Teaching Part 2 is a very informative course. Thorough study of the course will give you a more understanding at what is really going on in the brain while we learn. Supported by scientific research, which is also included in the course and also in depth books, scientific articles and a lot of supporting material for a deeper understanding of the subject is available. Excellent learning experience for all diversity of students.

By Kay C

May 9, 2022

​Such valuable scientific researched information presented in methods that will become part of my procedural thinking. Aplications to everyday teaching provided continuously. Popular teaching methods debunked and successful additions introduced with rationale. So much to think about and immediately apply.

By YK Y

May 7, 2022

Like part I of the Uncommon Sense Teaching, the contents are enlightening but not overwhelming. Beth, Barb, and Terry's teaching styles are lively. Terry has made complex concepts in neurology simple enough to understand and to be applied in our uncommon sense teaching practices.

By Esperanza S R

May 5, 2022

The content is very interesting and the course is very well organized. Useful for any level of teaching, I have learned a lot.

By Wolfgang G

May 13, 2022

Really great - as usual! This course is useful also in company environments, where knowledege and learning is important.

By Tom

May 21, 2022

This is a great course, for anyone who wish to accelerate their teaching and learning to the next level!

By Jason K

May 23, 2022

Very Helpful and insightful concerning how we learn and how to get the best out of your students.

By Vicky N

May 11, 2022

Beneficial to all parents who want to help their kids learning better and more happily.

By Maria T M

May 23, 2022

Excellent follow-up to first course!

By Raj K

May 13, 2022

Great wok by Barb,Terry and Beth .Thank you for all your teachings.

