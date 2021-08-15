About this Course

70,810 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • diversity
  • Education
  • Teaching
  • Learning
  • inclusive
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Deep Teaching Solutions

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,255 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Active Learning for All

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 97 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Helping the Brain Build Better Links for Learning

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Practice, Passion, and Procrastination

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 100 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

How Human Brains Evolved—and Why This Matters for your Teaching

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM UNCOMMON SENSE TEACHING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder