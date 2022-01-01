Free
Commonwealth Education Trust
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Human Resources, People Development, Pedagogy, Communication, Teaching, Emotional Intelligence, Teaching Method, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology, Human Learning, Deep Learning
4.6
(640 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Arizona State University
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Grammar, Human Learning, Human Resources, Language, Leadership and Management, Listening, People Development, Speech, Supply Chain and Logistics, Teaching, Writing
4.9
(14.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Operations Research, Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain and Logistics, Education, Data Structures, Research and Design, Algebra, Biostatistics, People Development, Data Analysis, Communication, Methodology, Clinical Data Management, Data Management, Professional Development, Teaching Method, Customer Support, Human Resources, Teaching, Business Psychology, Human Learning, Mathematics, Planning, Employee Relations
4.7
(345 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Analysis, Business Psychology, Communication, Education, Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Mindfulness, People Development, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Teaching, Web Development Tools
4.7
(681 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Human Learning, Strategy and Operations, People Development, Human Resources, Entrepreneurship, Computer Graphics, Virtual Reality, Business Psychology
4.8
(155 reviews)
Beginner · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
If you have strong communication skills and a desire to share knowledge, teaching may be the ideal career path for you. Effective teachers are able to identify the learning styles of their students and adjust lessons accordingly. Teachers also need to be well organized to avoid classroom confusion and patient with students who don't immediately understand the lessons.
Teaching involves lots of talking, but good listening skills are also essential. Listening allows you to better understand the needs of your students, especially when they're feeling frustrated or unconfident about the lessons and assignments.
Learning about teaching can help prepare you for a career as a teacher in any number of subjects, including math, science, art, or literature. Teachers work with students of all age groups. If you like working with children, consider a job as a preschool or elementary school teacher. If you prefer working with older children, you might prefer working at a high school. Teaching college students is also a possibility, and it will require you to pursue an advanced degree.
Outside of schools and colleges, your love of teaching can lead you to a job as a life coach, museum educator, or private tutor for students of any age. You can also work in the correctional system, teaching people who hope to turn their lives around and find a productive role in society.
Courses on Coursera can help you learn the principles behind pedagogy and the history of education reform in the United States. You can also learn practical skills such as how to encourage student participation, provide feedback, and use multimedia to enhance learning. Some courses focus specifically on virtual teaching, while others offer in-person teaching strategies. You can also find courses that focus on teaching students who struggle with dyslexia and students who speak English as a second language.