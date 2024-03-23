Vanderbilt University
Innovative Teaching with ChatGPT
Vanderbilt University

Innovative Teaching with ChatGPT

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

18,124 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Dr. Jules White

Instructor: Dr. Jules White

Top Instructor

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.7

(180 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to brainstorm lesson plans that integrate learner interests and needs

  • How to personalize and customize examples, games, assessments, and other educational materials for individual students

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

What's included

8 videos8 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.7 (83 ratings)
Dr. Jules White

Top Instructor

Vanderbilt University
16 Courses375,868 learners

Offered by

Vanderbilt University

Recommended if you're interested in Education

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 180

4.7

180 reviews

  • 5 stars

    85.24%

  • 4 stars

    9.28%

  • 3 stars

    1.09%

  • 2 stars

    2.18%

  • 1 star

    2.18%

JY
5

Reviewed on Mar 22, 2024

RE
5

Reviewed on Sep 23, 2023

DS
5

Reviewed on Mar 10, 2024

View more reviews
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions