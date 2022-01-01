- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
AI For Business Specialization
Learn the Fundamentals of AI and Machine Learning. Develop a deployment strategy for incorporating AI, ML, and Big Data into your organization that will take advantage of cutting-edge technologies
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course module in this Specialization culminates in an assessment, with two courses including peer-review exercises. These assessments are designed to check learners' knowledge and to provide an opportunity for learners to apply course concepts such as data analytics, machine learning tools, and people management best practices with AI algorithms.
The assessments will be cumulative and cover the application of artificial intelligence, ethical governance rules, Big Data management, the customer journey, fraud prevention, and personalization technology in order to develop and implement a successful AI strategy for your business.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
AI Fundamentals for Non-Data Scientists
In this course, you will go in-depth to discover how Machine Learning is used to handle and interpret Big Data. You will get a detailed look at the various ways and methods to create algorithms to incorporate into your business with such tools as Teachable Machine and TensorFlow. You will also learn different ML methods, Deep Learning, as well as the limitations but also how to drive accuracy and use the best training data for your algorithms. You will then explore GANs and VAEs, using your newfound knowledge to engage with AutoML to help you start building algorithms that work to suit your needs. You will also see exclusive interviews with industry leaders, who manage Big Data for companies such as McDonald's and Visa. By the end of this course, you will have learned different ways to code, including how to use no-code tools, understand Deep Learning, how to measure and review errors in your algorithms, and how to use Big Data to not only maintain customer privacy but also how to use this data to develop different strategies that will drive your business.
AI Applications in Marketing and Finance
In this course, you will learn about AI-powered applications that can enhance the customer journey and extend the customer lifecycle. You will learn how this AI-powered data can enable you to analyze consumer habits and maximize their potential to target your marketing to the right people. You will also learn about fraud, credit risks, and how AI applications can also help you combat the ever-challenging landscape of protecting consumer data. You will also learn methods to utilize supervised and unsupervised machine learning to enhance your fraud detection methods. You will also hear from leading industry experts in the world of data analytics, marketing, and fraud prevention. By the end of this course, you will have a substantial understanding of the role AI and Machine Learning play when it comes to consumer habits, and how we are able to interact and analyze information to increase deep learning potential for your business.
AI Applications in People Management
In this course, you will learn about Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as it applies to HR Management. You will explore concepts related to the role of data in machine learning, AI application, limitations of using data in HR decisions, and how bias can be mitigated using blockchain technology. Machine learning powers are becoming faster and more streamlined, and you will gain firsthand knowledge of how to use current and emerging technology to manage the entire employee lifecycle. Through study and analysis, you will learn how to sift through tremendous volumes of data to identify patterns and make predictions that will be in the best interest of your business. By the end of this course, you'll be able to identify how you can incorporate AI to streamline all HR functions and how to work with data to take advantage of the power of machine learning.
AI Strategy and Governance
In this course, you will discover AI and the strategies that are used in transforming business in order to gain a competitive advantage. You will explore the multitude of uses for AI in an enterprise setting and the tools that are available to lower the barriers to AI use. You will get a closer look at the purpose, function, and use-cases for explainable AI. This course will also provide you with the tools to build responsible AI governance algorithms as faculty dive into the large datasets that you can expect to see in an enterprise setting and how that affects the business on a greater scale. Finally, you will examine AI in the organizational structure, how AI is playing a crucial role in change management, and the risks with AI processes. By the end of this course, you will learn different strategies to recognize biases that exist within data, how to ensure that you maintain and build trust with user data and privacy, and what it takes to construct a responsible governance strategy. For additional reading, Professor Hosanagar's book "A Human’s Guide to Machine Intelligence" can be used as an additional resource for more extensive information on topics covered in this module.
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
