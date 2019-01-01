Prasanna (Sonny) Tambe is an associate professor of Operations, Information and Decisions at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. His research focuses on the use of data science and AI for HR applications and on the economics of labor markets for high-tech workers. His research has been published or is forthcoming in a number of academic journals including Management Science, Information Systems Research, MIS Quarterly, The Review of Financial Studies, Industrial and Labor Relations Review, Communications of the ACM,, and Information Economics and Policy. His research has also won a number of awards, including the Best Published Paper in Information Systems Research and the Best Published IS Paper in Management Science. He currently serves on the editorial board of Management Science and was previously on the editorial board of Information Systems Research. Professor Tambe received his SB and MEng in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and his PhD in managerial science and applied economics from Wharton.