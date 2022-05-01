About this Course

9,200 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
AI For Business Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
AI For Business Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1 – Economics of AI

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 77 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2 – AI Innovation

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 108 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3 – Algorithmic Bias and Fairness

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4 – AI Governance and Explainable AI

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the AI For Business Specialization

AI For Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder