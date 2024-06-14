University of Michigan
Responsible Generative AI Specialization
University of Michigan

Responsible Generative AI Specialization

Developing AI skills for businesses and workers. Learn how to responsibly develop, assess, integrate, and govern generative AI for your role or at your organization.

Taught in English

Merve Hickok

Instructor: Merve Hickok

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the potential benefits, use cases, and fundamentals of generative AI

  • Analyze the global impact, challenges, risks, and governance of generative AI

  • Evaluate the future implications of generative AI on business and society

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

June 2024

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from University of Michigan
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 4 course series

Generative AI: Fundamentals, Applications, and Challenges

Course 12 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the basics of generative AI

  • Discuss the application of generative AI

  • Describe the general risks associated with generative AI systems

Skills you'll gain

Category: Responsible Generative AI
Category: Leadership And Management
Category: Generative AI

Generative AI: Impact on Business and Society

Course 22 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the global nature of generative AI products and the diversity of its users

  • Make informed business decisions regarding the impact and risks of generative AI systems

  • Critically consider the different ways that generative AI impacts society

Skills you'll gain

Category: Generative AI Strategy
Category: Responsible Generative AI
Category: Leadership and Management

Generative AI: Governance, Policy, and Emerging Regulation

Course 32 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand emerging governance expectations for businesses developing and implementing generative AI

  • Identify relevant strategy considerations, costs, and key stakeholders for generative AI projects

  • Apply responsible AI analysis to generative AI decisions

Skills you'll gain

Category: Risk Management
Category: Generative AI
Category: Generative AI Governance
Category: Strategy
Category: Leadership and Management

Generative AI: Labor and the Future of Work

Course 42 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explore scenarios for the future of work

  • Discuss the impact generative AI could have on labor and business

  • Make informed assessments about labor involvement in generative AI technologies

Skills you'll gain

Category: Change Management
Category: Generative AI Labor
Category: Strategy
Category: Leadership and Management
Category: Future of Work

Instructor

Merve Hickok
University of Michigan
8 Courses1,376 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Machine Learning? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions