Responsible Generative AI is a Specialization exploring the possibilities and risks of generative artificial intelligence (AI). You will establish a comprehensive understanding of the impact of this technology. The series will help you identify impacts relevant to business operations, consumers, society, the labor market, and the environment. Responsible AI use requires the ability to critically analyze these systems. The course will cover both new use cases and the limitations of generative AI to explain the business and societal considerations. This course series focuses on both new concerns stemming from this emerging technology and the amplification effects generative AI can have on existing concerns. This course series will help you make informed decisions about the development, use, and governance of generative AI systems.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will engage in discussion forums and be assessed through quizzes to demonstrate knowledge in the Responsible Generative AI Specialization. They will take away an expanded understanding of the concerns related to generative AI for informed decisions related to strategy, management, governance, labor, and risk management, including economic, reputational, compliance, and consumer risk.