About the Course
In this course, you will discover AI and the strategies that are used in transforming business in order to gain a competitive advantage. You will explore the multitude of uses for AI in an enterprise setting and the tools that are available to lower the barriers to AI use. You will get a closer look at the purpose, function, and use-cases for explainable AI. This course will also provide you with the tools to build responsible AI governance algorithms as faculty dive into the large datasets that you can expect to see in an enterprise setting and how that affects the business on a greater scale. Finally, you will examine AI in the organizational structure, how AI is playing a crucial role in change management, and the risks with AI processes. By the end of this course, you will learn different strategies to recognize biases that exist within data, how to ensure that you maintain and build trust with user data and privacy, and what it takes to construct a responsible governance strategy. For additional reading, Professor Hosanagar's book "A Human’s Guide to Machine Intelligence" can be used as an additional resource for more extensive information on topics covered in this module....
By prahlad p
•
Mar 8, 2022
Very systematic and logical content delivered by knowledgable professors. The best part is AI also has its own draw backs and that was discussed very logically with the supporting facts.