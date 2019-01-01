Profile

Kevin Werbach

Professor

Bio

Kevin Werbach is professor of Legal Studies and Business Ethics at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. A world-renowned expert on emerging technology, he examines business and policy implications of developments such as broadband, big data, and blockchain. Werbach served on the Obama Administration’s Presidential Transition Team, founded the Supernova Group (a technology conference and consulting firm), and helped develop the U.S. approach to internet policy during the Clinton Administration. His books include For the Win: How Game Thinking Can Revolutionize Your Business and The Blockchain and the New Architecture of Trust. Follow him on Twitter @kwerb.

Courses

Gamification

AI Strategy and Governance

