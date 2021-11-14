In this course, you will learn about Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as it applies to HR Management. You will explore concepts related to the role of data in machine learning, AI application, limitations of using data in HR decisions, and how bias can be mitigated using blockchain technology. Machine learning powers are becoming faster and more streamlined, and you will gain firsthand knowledge of how to use current and emerging technology to manage the entire employee lifecycle. Through study and analysis, you will learn how to sift through tremendous volumes of data to identify patterns and make predictions that will be in the best interest of your business. By the end of this course, you'll be able to identify how you can incorporate AI to streamline all HR functions and how to work with data to take advantage of the power of machine learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1 – The Promise and Potential of AI in HR
In this module, you will learn about the challenges that the HR field has faced prior to the implementation of artificial intelligence as well as the role data and machine learning play in optimizing decision making. You will also learn about the role that training data plays in machine learning, how rule-based systems are used to mimic human intelligence and how they manipulate that data based on those rules. By the end of this module, you will be able to understand the concepts behind artificial intelligence, rule-based systems, and how data science has changed HR Management.
Module 2 – AI Application
In this module, you will learn how AI is applied in HR, and how machine learning can change how people are managed within all HR functions. You will learn how artificial intelligence algorithms can be used in various scenarios and how data can be used to make predictions. By the end of this module, you will be able to distinguish how best to use AI algorithms to manage engagement, attrition, and internal career paths.
Module 3 – Challenges With Applying AI to HR
In this module, you will examine the challenges that you may face when implementing AI as a tool. You will identify the changing trends in hiring and how that factors into finding the right applicants and how to best apply AI in hiring decisions. By the end of this module, you will be able to determine how to balance machine-driven decisions and input from supervisors to select the best candidates.
Module 4 – Emerging Solutions
In this module, you will learn about biases that exist within algorithms and how to manage and avoid data adequacy bias. You will also learn how to understand and interpret results, use blockchain to keep data private and secure and understand the transformative nature of blockchain technology. By the end of this module, you will be able to explain how data science and AI have markedly changed the way we approach HR and incorporate emerging technological solutions to structure people management.
