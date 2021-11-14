About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
AI For Business Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1 – The Promise and Potential of AI in HR

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 87 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2 – AI Application

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3 – Challenges With Applying AI to HR

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4 – Emerging Solutions

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AI APPLICATIONS IN PEOPLE MANAGEMENT

About the AI For Business Specialization

AI For Business

