Learner Reviews & Feedback for AI Applications in People Management by University of Pennsylvania
About the Course
In this course, you will learn about Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as it applies to HR Management. You will explore concepts related to the role of data in machine learning, AI application, limitations of using data in HR decisions, and how bias can be mitigated using blockchain technology. Machine learning powers are becoming faster and more streamlined, and you will gain firsthand knowledge of how to use current and emerging technology to manage the entire employee lifecycle. Through study and analysis, you will learn how to sift through tremendous volumes of data to identify patterns and make predictions that will be in the best interest of your business. By the end of this course, you'll be able to identify how you can incorporate AI to streamline all HR functions and how to work with data to take advantage of the power of machine learning....
By Bert F
Nov 15, 2021
Excellent module. Very interesting ideas and complete explanations on the intricacies of developing AI and ML initiatives for your HR needs.
By JIDE M
Oct 29, 2021
The peer review process took over three weeks to complete despite several appeals and discussion posts. It was a dampening experience.