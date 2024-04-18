Board Infinity
Generative AI in HR - Impact and Application of Gen AI
Generative AI in HR - Impact and Application of Gen AI

What you'll learn

  • Understand the fundamentals and benefits of generative AI in HR.

  • Learn about the practical applications of generative AI in various HR functions.

  • Gain awareness of ethical considerations and challenges in using AI for HR.

  • Explore future trends and the role of predictive analytics in AI-enhanced HR.

There are 2 modules in this course

Module 1: Introduction to Generative AI in HR offers a foundational understanding of how generative AI is revolutionizing human resources. Starting with a basic overview of generative AI, it explores the technology's evolution in HR and its key benefits. The module then examines initial applications, including AI in recruitment, enhancing employee engagement, and AI-driven training programs. This module is ideal for HR professionals and managers looking to integrate AI into their practices, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in various HR functions.

Module 2: Broader Implications and Future Trends delves into the ethical considerations, challenges, and emerging trends in the use of generative AI in HR. This module navigates through the ethical landscape, addressing issues like bias, fairness, privacy, and data security. It also forecasts future trends, the role of predictive analytics in decision-making, and preparation for the future of work with AI in HR. Tailored for HR professionals and decision-makers, this module provides critical insights into responsibly harnessing AI for sustainable and ethical HR practices.

