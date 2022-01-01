- Data Validation
Excel Skills for Business Specialization
Learn Excel Skills for Business. Master Excel to add a highly valuable asset to your employability portfolio.
Offered By
What you will learn
Be comfortable navigating the Excel user interface, entering, manipulating and formatting data.
Use formulas and functions to perform calculations on data. Automate choices and data lookups using functions.
Analyze data and present the results in a user-friendly way. Create charts and tables that effectively summarize raw data.
Create easy-to-use spreadsheets. Validate data, find and correct errors. Create navigation aids for large workbooks.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The best way to learn Excel is to use Excel. In this specialization, learners will solve a broad range of business problems as they apply the Excel skills and techniques they learn along the way. This specialization uses downloadable Excel workbooks and full data sets with applied examples and practical challenge exercises. This provides learners with countless opportunities to practice their Excel skills while discovering new and useful productivity features of Excel for a variety of business contexts.
This Specialization is appropriate for anyone who is interested in learning about Microsoft Excel.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Excel Skills for Business: Essentials
In this first course of the specialization Excel Skills for Business, you will learn the essentials of Microsoft Excel. Within six weeks, you will be able to expertly navigate the Excel user interface, perform basic calculations with formulas and functions, professionally format spreadsheets, and create visualizations of data through charts and graphs.
Excel Skills for Business: Intermediate I
Spreadsheet software remains one of the most ubiquitous pieces of software used in workplaces across the world. Learning to confidently operate this software means adding a highly valuable asset to your employability portfolio. In the United States alone, millions of job advertisements requiring Excel skills are posted every day. Research by Burning Glass Technologies and Capital One shows that digitals skills lead to higher income and better employment opportunities at a time when digital skills job are growing much faster than non-digital jobs.
Excel Skills for Business: Intermediate II
Spreadsheet software remains one of the most ubiquitous pieces of software used in workplaces across the world. Learning to confidently operate this software means adding a highly valuable asset to your employability portfolio. In this third course of our Excel specialization Excel Skills for Business you will delve deeper into some of the most powerful features Excel has to offer. When you have successfully completed the course you will be able to
Excel Skills for Business: Advanced
Spreadsheet software remains one of the most ubiquitous pieces of software used in workplaces around the world. Learning to confidently operate this software means adding a highly valuable asset to your employability portfolio. Across the globe, millions of job advertisements requiring Excel skills are posted every day. At a time when digital skills jobs are growing much faster than non-digital jobs, completing this course will position you ahead of others, so keep reading.
Offered by
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
