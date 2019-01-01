Nicky Bull is a dynamic corporate trainer and consultant. She has 15 years of commercial experience as a computer programmer and analyst, and over ten years designing and delivering a range of educational programs. She lectures accounting students at Macquarie University and was the lead content designer for the hugely popular Excel Skills for Business course that received the Coursera Outstanding Educator Award for Student Transformation in 2018. Nicky is passionate about learning and enabling people to use technology confidently and effectively in their workplace. She holds a BSc Hons in Computer Science (University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa), a BA in English Literature (University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa), and a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (University of Hertfordshire, U.K.).