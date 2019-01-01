Profile

Nicky Bull

Lecturer and Lead Content Designer

    Bio

    Nicky Bull is a dynamic corporate trainer and consultant. She has 15 years of commercial experience as a computer programmer and analyst, and over ten years designing and delivering a range of educational programs. She lectures accounting students at Macquarie University and was the lead content designer for the hugely popular Excel Skills for Business course that received the Coursera Outstanding Educator Award for Student Transformation in 2018. Nicky is passionate about learning and enabling people to use technology confidently and effectively in their workplace. She holds a BSc Hons in Computer Science (University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa), a BA in English Literature (University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa), and a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (University of Hertfordshire, U.K.).

    Courses

    مهارات Excel للأعمال: المستوى "المتوسط I"

    Excel-Kenntnisse für Unternehmen: Grundlagen

    Compétences Excel pour l’entreprise : les notions clés

    Навыки Excel для бизнеса. Продвинутый

    Excel Skills for Business: Intermediate I

    Habilidades de Excel para el negocio: Conceptos básicos

    Data Visualization in Excel

    Навыки Excel для бизнеса: Основы

    Habilidades de Excel Aplicadas a Negocios: Nivel Avanzado

    Excel Skills for Business: Advanced

    Excel Fundamentals for Data Analysis

    Habilidades de Excel para el negocio: Intermedio I

    Excel Power Tools for Data Analysis

    مهارات الإكسل الخاصة التجارية: المستوى المتوسط الثاني

    Умения работы с Excel для бизнеса: уровень Intermediate I

    Compétences Excel professionnelles : Intermédiaire II

    Excel Skills for Business: Essentials

    Excel Skills for Business: Intermediate II

    مهارات الإكسل الخاصة بالأعمال التجارية: المستوى المتقدم

    Habilidades de Excel para negócios: Fundamentos

