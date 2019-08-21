About this Course

1,334,387 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

13%

started a new career after completing these courses

20%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Excel Skills for Business Specialization
Beginner Level

This Course is appropriate for anyone who is interested in learning about Microsoft Excel. You do not need previous experience with Excel.

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Graphs
  • Spreadsheet
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Chart

Learner Career Outcomes

13%

started a new career after completing these courses

20%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Excel Skills for Business Specialization
Beginner Level

This Course is appropriate for anyone who is interested in learning about Microsoft Excel. You do not need previous experience with Excel.

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(225,416 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Critical Core of Excel

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Performing calculations

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Formatting

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 40 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Working with Data

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXCEL SKILLS FOR BUSINESS: ESSENTIALS

View all reviews

About the Excel Skills for Business Specialization

Excel Skills for Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder