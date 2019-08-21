In this first course of the specialization Excel Skills for Business, you will learn the essentials of Microsoft Excel. Within six weeks, you will be able to expertly navigate the Excel user interface, perform basic calculations with formulas and functions, professionally format spreadsheets, and create visualizations of data through charts and graphs.
This Course is appropriate for anyone who is interested in learning about Microsoft Excel. You do not need previous experience with Excel.
- Graphs
- Spreadsheet
- Microsoft Excel
- Chart
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Critical Core of Excel
In this module, you will learn about key foundational features of Excel: The Excel user interface, basic Excel terminology, how to operate essential navigational controls in Excel and how to perform basic data entry with Excel spreadsheets.
Performing calculations
The syntax of formulas is very important in Excel. In this module, you will get introduced to formulas and functions - learn how to write them, use them to perform calculations and understand the different cell references.
Formatting
Formatting helps to highlight key messages and make the data presentable. This module covers several formatting tools like font formatting, borders, alignment, number formatting, as well as the Excel styles and themes.
Working with Data
This module is all about working with data – and making it easy to work with. This week you will learn how you can manage your spreadsheets – find data with Filter and Sort, retrieve and change data using Find and Replace, and use Conditional Formatting to highlight specific data.
I have worked with excel for years but I learned a lot in this session and I learned valuable tools to assist me with my job. I recommend this course for anyone who want to get better at spreadsheets
This course is simply awesome. If you really want to learn something worthy, then this course is for you. It has no answers anywhere to copy, so we have to work hard on it and practice the material.
This is the best course for excel beginners. Both instructors are very nice. Course is focused on essential topics and will make you strong in excel for elementary topics. Recommended for beginners.
This is an amazing course for learners. I am having a lot of fun completing this course from the starting point. It is very much enjoyable and the way the course teachers deliver every lecture superb.
About the Excel Skills for Business Specialization
This specialization is intended for anyone who seeks to develop one of the most critical and fundamental digital skills today. Spreadsheet software remains one of the most ubiquitous pieces of software used in workplaces across the world. Learning to confidently operate this software means adding a highly valuable asset to your employability portfolio. In the United States alone, millions of job advertisements requiring Excel skills are posted every day. Research by Burning Glass Technologies and Capital One shows that digital skills lead to higher income and better employment opportunities. At a time when digital skills jobs are growing much faster than non-digital jobs, completing this specialization will position you way ahead of others.
