Dr Prashan S. M. Karunaratne

Senior Lecturer - Teaching & Leadership | FHEA

Bio

Dr Prashan Karunaratne is an inspirational and innovative lecturer of commerce, economics, and business analytics – and is well-known for his catchphrase, #EveryoneSayWow. He is also a curriculum developer and an instructor of the hugely popular Excel Skills for Business course that received the Coursera Outstanding Educator Award for Student Transformation in 2018. Prashan has won several other teaching awards, including a 2019 Outstanding Contribution to Student Learning award at the Australian Awards for University Teaching: "For excellence in engaging, equipping and empowering students and lecturers to achieve transformative and equitable outcomes in Economics and Excel – in classrooms, boardrooms and beyond.". In 2020, he won the inaugural Australian Business Deans Council Award for Innovation and Excellence in Teaching and Learning. Prashan holds a PhD in Management – Learning & Teaching (Macquarie University), a Master of Business Administration – Banking (University of London), a Master of Commerce – Actuarial Studies (University of New South Wales), and a Bachelor of Economics – Honours (Macquarie University). He is the Course Director of the Bachelor of Commerce - the largest degree at Macquarie University.

Courses

مهارات Excel للأعمال: المستوى "المتوسط I"

Compétences Excel professionnelles : Intermédiaire I

Excel Time Series Models for Business Forecasting

Judgmental Business Forecasting in Excel

Excel-Kenntnisse für Unternehmen: Grundlagen

Compétences Excel pour l’entreprise : les notions clés

Навыки Excel для бизнеса. Продвинутый

Excel Skills for Business: Intermediate I

Habilidades de Excel para el negocio: Conceptos básicos

Data Visualization in Excel

Навыки Excel для бизнеса: Основы

Habilidades de Excel Aplicadas a Negocios: Nivel Avanzado

Excel Skills for Business: Advanced

Excel Fundamentals for Data Analysis

Habilidades de Excel para el negocio: Intermedio I

Excel Regression Models for Business Forecasting

Excel Power Tools for Data Analysis

مهارات الإكسل الخاصة التجارية: المستوى المتوسط الثاني

Умения работы с Excel для бизнеса: уровень Intermediate I

Excel Skills for Business: Essentials

Excel Skills for Business: Intermediate II

مهارات الإكسل الخاصة بالأعمال التجارية: المستوى المتقدم

Habilidades de Excel para negócios: Fundamentos

