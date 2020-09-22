Dr Prashan Karunaratne is an inspirational and innovative lecturer of commerce, economics, and business analytics – and is well-known for his catchphrase, #EveryoneSayWow. He is also a curriculum developer and an instructor of the hugely popular Excel Skills for Business course that received the Coursera Outstanding Educator Award for Student Transformation in 2018. Prashan has won several other teaching awards, including a 2019 Outstanding Contribution to Student Learning award at the Australian Awards for University Teaching: "For excellence in engaging, equipping and empowering students and lecturers to achieve transformative and equitable outcomes in Economics and Excel – in classrooms, boardrooms and beyond.". In 2020, he won the inaugural Australian Business Deans Council Award for Innovation and Excellence in Teaching and Learning. Prashan holds a PhD in Management – Learning & Teaching (Macquarie University), a Master of Business Administration – Banking (University of London), a Master of Commerce – Actuarial Studies (University of New South Wales), and a Bachelor of Economics – Honours (Macquarie University). He is the Course Director of the Bachelor of Commerce - the largest degree at Macquarie University.