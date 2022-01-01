About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Excel Skills for Business Forecasting Specialization
Intermediate Level

You should be familiar with using Excel for quantitative business forecasting.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome and Critical Information

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 4 readings
2 hours to complete

Business Indicators

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Subjective Assessment Methods

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Exploratory Methods

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Biases & Bringing All of Business Forecasting Together

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

