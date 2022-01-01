- Financial Data Analysis
- Forecasting
- Microsoft Excel
- Business Analytics
- Time Series Models
- Business Forecasting
- regression models
Excel Skills for Business Forecasting Specialization
Generate Insights with Business Forecasting
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Working with datasets similar to those typically found in a business, you will use quantitative and qualitative forecasting techniques to generate business forecasts. Create charts to visualise data and forecasts. Calculate model errors and use optimisation techniques to minimise these errors and choose the best model parameters. Combine different models and expert judgment to incorporate uncertainty.
You should have familiarity with the Excel user interface, moving around an Excel workbook, and creating basic formulas.
You should have familiarity with the Excel user interface, moving around an Excel workbook, and creating basic formulas.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Excel Time Series Models for Business Forecasting
This course explores different time series business forecasting methods. The course covers a variety of business forecasting methods for different types of components present in time series data — level, trending, and seasonal. We will learn about the theoretical methods and apply these methods to business data using Microsoft Excel. These forecasting methods will be programmed into Microsoft Excel, displayed graphically, and we will optimise these models to produce accurate forecasts. We will compare different models and their forecasts to decide which model best suits our business' needs.
Excel Regression Models for Business Forecasting
This course allows learners to explore Regression Models in order to utilise these models for business forecasting. Unlike Time Series Models, Regression Models are causal models, where we identify certain variables in our business that influence other variables. Regressions model this causality, and then we can use these models in order to forecast, and then plan for our business' needs. We will explore simple regression models, multiple regression models, dummy variable regressions, seasonal variable regressions, as well as autoregressions. Each of these are different forms of regression models, tailored to unique business scenarios, in order to forecast and generate business intelligence for organisations.
Judgmental Business Forecasting in Excel
In this course, we extend your business forecasting expertise from the first two courses of our Business Forecasting Specialisation on Time Series Models and Regression Models. We will explore the role of judgmental forecasting, when more quantitative forecasting methods have limitations, and we need to generate further business insights. We will be exploring some structured methodologies to create judgmental business forecasts using Business Indicators, Subjective Assessment Methods, and Exploratory Methods. For each of these methods, we will look at how we can use Excel to help us in achieving these judgmental forecasts and how Excel can help us visualising our forecast findings. Being judgmental forecasting methods, we will also look at the role of biases in Business Forecasting,
Offered by
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.