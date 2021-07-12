About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Excel Skills for Business Forecasting Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Microsoft Excel
  • Business Forecasting
  • regression models
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome and Critical Information

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Regression Models

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Multiple Variable Regression

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Dummy Variable Regression

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Seasonal Dummy Regression

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Excel Skills for Business Forecasting Specialization

Excel Skills for Business Forecasting

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

