PR
Oct 1, 2021
I never new I'd like regression, thanks to Dr Prashan! His skills in teaching is very clear and concise. The lessons are easy to follow. Perfect for beginners.
CM
Jul 12, 2021
A step-by-step guide for business forecasting! Very easy to follow and the course brush up my statistics on linear regression as well.
By Tran H D•
Jul 3, 2021
I used to have a lot of fear when studying statistics and have encountered so many failures in learning statistics. However, I kept on learning and signing up for this course, to my amazement, Dr Prashan taught the course with so much ease and he made me felt like he is sitting right next to me and going through with me with a tone like a older uncle who just tell me exactly what I need to know. I take this course one whole day from about after dinner right to 3 AM in the morning and I learned so much and so confident that I can do real useful regression for business forecasting. I want to thank Dr Prashan for his time and dedication and make a hard subject so easy so I can finally nail the subject. I know the course was meant not to be very academically comprehensive rather it is a useful no-nonsense and get-to-the-point course yet it gave me so much fundamentals and confidence I already sign-up and complete other more advanced courses. I wish Dr Prashan all the best and thank you for his work and I just imagine how many students like me who have learned so much thanks to his wonderful teaching. Everyone says WOW
By Gregory W•
Jul 21, 2021
Exceptionally well presented. You will learn statistics and forecasting with the added benefit of learning how to conduct such analysis in Excel. There were a few minor errors it seems in some of the quizzes and assessments but nothing that would not cause a major impact in one's grade.
By Pam R•
Oct 2, 2021
By Chan C M•
Jul 13, 2021
By Deborah A D•
Jan 9, 2022
Learning this course was fantastic, it really improved my knowledge for excel and regression
By Morakot H•
Nov 13, 2021
The lecturer did great demonstrating how equation looks like on business application.
By Ong X H•
Nov 16, 2021
Great course recommended to all.
By AMIR•
Nov 12, 2021
Best trainer on Coursera
By Jean-Philippe M•
Aug 3, 2021
Excellent course!
By Ahmed A A E A•
Jul 28, 2021
Thanks Dr/Parshan
By Yoshi N•
May 19, 2022
I think this is one of the best online course you can take. Awesome.
By Olawumi F•
Feb 18, 2022
Exceptional Course. Kudos to the instructor.
By Gustavo A I B•
Nov 13, 2021
Muy interesante
By Mahmoud S•
Feb 22, 2022
Good