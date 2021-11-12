Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Judgmental Business Forecasting in Excel by Macquarie University

About the Course

In this course, we extend your business forecasting expertise from the first two courses of our Business Forecasting Specialisation on Time Series Models and Regression Models. We will explore the role of judgmental forecasting, when more quantitative forecasting methods have limitations, and we need to generate further business insights. We will be exploring some structured methodologies to create judgmental business forecasts using Business Indicators, Subjective Assessment Methods, and Exploratory Methods. For each of these methods, we will look at how we can use Excel to help us in achieving these judgmental forecasts and how Excel can help us visualising our forecast findings. Being judgmental forecasting methods, we will also look at the role of biases in Business Forecasting,...
By AMIR

Nov 12, 2021

Best trainer on Coursera

By Ali S

Aug 8, 2021

More than great, thanks

By Pritamdas S

Oct 29, 2021

This last course was a bit of a struggle

By Ong X H

Nov 17, 2021

Not very user friendly for Mac users. I have some problem locating the tools shared in the view. Maybe the instructor can make a note and publish a mac guide.

