Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use Excel tools and functions to clean and prepare data for analysis.

  • Use Named Ranges and Tables to automate your analysis.

  • Understand the different types of data in Excel and use appropriate functions to work with them.

  • Use logical and lookup functions to transform, link and categorise data.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Data Cleansing
Course 1 of 3 in the
Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome and critical information

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Cleaning and manipulating text

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Working with numbers and dates

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Defined Names for working more effectively with data

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Tables for automating data manipulation

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization Specialization

Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization

