What you will learn

  • Describe the fundamentals of spreadsheet applications 

  • Perform basic spreadsheet tasks including navigation, data entry, and using formulas.

  • Employ data quality techniques to import and clean data in Excel.

  • Analyze data in spreadsheets by using filtering, sorting, look-up functions, and pivot tables.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Spreadsheet
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Data Analysis
  • Pivot Table
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Data Analysis Using Spreadsheets

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Getting Started with Using Excel Speadsheets

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Cleaning & Wrangling Data Using Spreadsheets

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Analyzing Data Using Spreadsheets

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

