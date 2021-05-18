This course is designed to provide you with basic working knowledge for using Excel spreadsheets for Data Analysis. It covers some of the first steps for working with spreadsheets and their usage in the process of analyzing data. It includes plenty of videos, demos, and examples for you to learn, followed by step-by-step instructions for you to apply and practice on a live spreadsheet.
About this Course
What you will learn
Describe the fundamentals of spreadsheet applications
Perform basic spreadsheet tasks including navigation, data entry, and using formulas.
Employ data quality techniques to import and clean data in Excel.
Analyze data in spreadsheets by using filtering, sorting, look-up functions, and pivot tables.
Skills you will gain
- Data Science
- Spreadsheet
- Microsoft Excel
- Data Analysis
- Pivot Table
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Data Analysis Using Spreadsheets
In this module, you will learn about the fundamentals of spreadsheet applications, and you will be introduced to the Excel interface and learn how to navigate your way around a worksheet and workbook.
Getting Started with Using Excel Speadsheets
In this module you will learn how to perform basic spreadsheet tasks, such as viewing, entering and editing data, and moving, copying and filling data. In addition, you will learn about the fundamentals of formulas, and learn about the most common functions used by a data analyst. Finally, you will learn how to reference data in formulas.
Cleaning & Wrangling Data Using Spreadsheets
In this module, you will learn about the importance of data quality, and you will learn how to import file data in to Excel. You will also learn about the fundamentals of data privacy. In addition, you will learn how to remove duplicate and inaccurate data, and how to remove empty rows in your data. Finally, you will learn how to deal with inconsistencies in your data and how to use the Flash Fill and Text to Columns features to help you manipulate and standardize your data.
Analyzing Data Using Spreadsheets
In this module, you will learn about the fundamentals of analyzing data using a spreadsheet, and learn how to filter and sort data. You will also learn how to use some of the most useful functions for a data analyst, and how to use the VLOOKUP and HLOOKUP reference functions. In addition, you will learn how to create pivot tables in Excel, and use several pivot table features.
Reviews
- 5 stars79.53%
- 4 stars16.92%
- 3 stars2.56%
- 2 stars0.44%
- 1 star0.53%
TOP REVIEWS FROM EXCEL BASICS FOR DATA ANALYSIS
Its well done, clear and concise. Some of the material is slightly out of sync with the very latest version of Excel Web, but it forced me to look deeper, which wasn't a bad thing.
VLOOKUP is a relatively complex feature to understand. Some more detailed examples could have been added so that students felt comfortable about using it in the real world.
I use excel often at my work so I though this course was going to be extremely boring and useless, but I learned a few things at the end, and shortcuts that I now use to make my work easier.
it's amazing how the course was designed for beginner,. Modules were easy to follow and Labs were also very clear. I am very happy with the accomplishment but his is only the beginning of a new time.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.