Data Analysis and Visualization Foundations Specialization
Get ahead w/ Data Analysis & Visualization skills. Enhance your career by learning to analyze data using Excel spreadsheets, and create stunning visualizations and interactive dashboards with Cognos.
What you will learn
Describe the data ecosystem, tasks a Data Analyst performs, as well as skills and tools required for successful data analysis
Explain basic functionality of spreadsheets and utilize Excel to perform a variety of data analysis tasks like data wrangling and data mining
List various types of charts and plots and create them in Excel as well as work with Cognos Analytics to generate interactive dashboards
Explain what Data Analytics is and the key steps in the Data Analytics process.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The courses in this program include lots of hands-on labs and projects to help you gain practical experience. And you only require a modern web-browser to complete these courses and practical exercises. No need to download or install anything on your device.
All you need to get started is basic computer literacy, high school math, comfort working with numbers, willingness to self-learn online.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Data Analytics
This course presents a gentle introduction into the concepts of data analysis, the role of a Data Analyst, and the tools that are used to perform daily functions. You will gain an understanding of the data ecosystem and the fundamentals of data analysis, such as data gathering or data mining. You will then learn the soft skills that are required to effectively communicate your data to stakeholders, and how mastering these skills can give you the option to become a data driven decision maker.
Excel Basics for Data Analysis
This course is designed to provide you with basic working knowledge for using Excel spreadsheets for Data Analysis. It covers some of the first steps for working with spreadsheets and their usage in the process of analyzing data. It includes plenty of videos, demos, and examples for you to learn, followed by step-by-step instructions for you to apply and practice on a live spreadsheet.
Data Visualization and Dashboards with Excel and Cognos
This course covers some of the first steps in the development of data visualizations using spreadsheets and dashboards. Begin the process of telling a story with your data by creating the many types of charts that are available in spreadsheets like Excel. Explore the different tools of a spreadsheet, such as the important pivot function and the ability to create dashboards and learn how each one has its own unique property to transform your data. Continue to gain valuable experience by becoming familiar with the popular analytics tool - IBM Cognos Analytics - to create interactive dashboards.
Assessment for Data Analysis and Visualization Foundations
This is the final course in the Data Analysis and Visualization Foundations Specialization. It contains a graded final examination covering content from three courses: Introduction to Data Analytics, Excel Basics for Data Analysis, and Data Visualization and Dashboards with Excel and Cognos.
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
