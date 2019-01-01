Sandip Saha Joy is working as a Data Scientist for IBM. After completing high school from Bangladesh, he is pursuing a Bachelor of Science with Specialization in Computing Science at the University of Alberta, Canada. Before joining IBM, Sandip worked as a Teaching Assistant as well as an Undergraduate Research Assistant for the Department of Computing Science, University of Alberta. His areas of focus are Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Statistical Modeling, Computer Vision and Digital Image Processing. As a Data Scientist at IBM, he is learning and applying Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. He is helping to develop data-driven applications by building data science pipelines, deploying machine learning and deep learning models, and exploring new frameworks. Sandip always stays curious to learn new technologies and loves to share his expertise.