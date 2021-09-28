Are you ready to dive into the world of data engineering? You’ll need a solid understanding of how data is stored, processed, and accessed. You’ll need to identify the different types of database that are appropriate for the kind of data you are working with and what processing the data requires.
About this Course
Computer and IT literacy. Curiosity about how data is managed.
What you will learn
Describe data, databases, relational databases, and cloud databases.
Describe information and data models, relational databases, and relational model concepts (including schemas and tables).
Explain an Entity Relationship Diagram and design a relational database for a specific use case.
Implement different relational model constraints.
Skills you will gain
- Database (DB) Design
- Database Architecture
- Postgresql
- MySQL
- Relational Database Management System (RDBMS)
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Relational Database Concepts
A relational database organizes data into tables that can be linked—or related—based on data common to each. By storing your business data in a relational database, you can retrieve and analyze the data to make important business decisions.
Using Relational Databases
In this module, you will learn how to use a RDBMS GUI or web interface and SQL statements to create and manage the tables in a relational database and populate them with data. You will also learn how to employ some database design techniques that help improve the integrity of your data and the performance of your queries, including the use of Primary and Foreign keys to define relationships, indexes, normalization, and relational model constraints.
MySQL and PostgreSQL
MySQL and PostreSQL are two common RDBMS tools for creating and managing relational databases. Both are free and open-source, have download/install and cloud versions, and offer both command-line and desktop and/or web interface options. In this module, you will learn the basics of creating databases and tables, defining keys and constraints in tables, and loading a database with data using MySQL and PostgreSQL. You will also learn how to define views in PostgreSQL to limit access to sensitive data and simplify data retrieval.
Course Assignment
This module contains the final project for this course. You will consolidate the skills that you learned throughout this course by applying them to a specific scenario. To complete the project successfully, you must demonstrate that you have the skills to design a database from a new set of data, including creating an ERD to identify entities, attributes, and relationships. You will normalize tables, create your database, and load some data. You will also demonstrate some database management tasks by working with views.
Reviews
- 5 stars68.42%
- 4 stars24.34%
- 3 stars4.60%
- 2 stars0.65%
- 1 star1.97%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO RELATIONAL DATABASES (RDBMS)
Really great and gives a foundation of relational databases.
The use of IBM services limited opportunities to study. Generally methods and common practices werre explained in great detail.
The course is well structured and well explained with extra hands on experience. I strongly recommend this course.
