Computer and IT literacy. Curiosity about how data is managed.

  • Describe data, databases, relational databases, and cloud databases.

  • Describe information and data models, relational databases, and relational model concepts (including schemas and tables). 

  • Explain an Entity Relationship Diagram and design a relational database for a specific use case.

  • Implement different relational model constraints.

  • Database (DB) Design
  • Database Architecture
  • Postgresql
  • MySQL
  • Relational Database Management System (RDBMS)
Computer and IT literacy. Curiosity about how data is managed.

Week 1

Relational Database Concepts

Week 2

Using Relational Databases

Week 3

MySQL and PostgreSQL

Week 4

Course Assignment

