AP
Nov 28, 2021
The course is well structured and well explained with extra hands on experience. I strongly recommend this course.
DP
Sep 28, 2021
Really great and gives a foundation of relational databases.
By Amarendra P•
Nov 29, 2021
By Jathine W•
Feb 12, 2022
This is an introduction course, very basic. I was always able to connect to the Skill Lab server for the hands on assignments. I was also not able to get extension for my IBM cloud account to finish my assignment, this shouldn't part of requirement. When I post messages for help in the forums, there is no TA to answer your question promptly.
By Michael C•
Mar 17, 2022
The use of IBM services limited opportunities to study. Generally methods and common practices werre explained in great detail.
By Huynh N P•
Jul 22, 2021
The position of course outline is not correct!
By Dmitry K•
Jul 29, 2021
Half of the course reference to non existant UI (cloud DB2 has new UI). Postgress lab don't work. Lab cli just hangs forever. Had to use my own local instance
By Thibault•
Nov 11, 2021
Many problems with the Skill Labs tools and I had to instal everything on my local computer in order to complete this course
By Lu L•
Jan 8, 2022
Please make sure lab instruction are 100% currect!!! A misleading screenshot waste at least 2 hours of my time!!!
By Natale F•
Nov 10, 2021
Excellent course on relational databases. After a theoretical knowledge base you can apply it to PostgreSQL, MySQL and the IBM DB2 cloud.
The final project is complete and allows you to create your own database.
I recommend it!
By 克兰弗•
Oct 22, 2021
The course is useful for understanding the basic knowledge of database
By Desten P•
Sep 29, 2021
By Santiago B•
Oct 28, 2021
Muy completo a nivel practico y teórico.
By Joseph R M•
Oct 14, 2021
Good overview of several popular RDBMS's
By Jamrus R•
Apr 2, 2022
great introduction to how RDBMS works
By Abhinav R•
Aug 26, 2021
One of the best courses for beginners
By Panagiotis B•
Aug 12, 2021
Up to the point, met my expectations
By Christian R•
Dec 9, 2021
Very informative and instructive.
By Sourav M•
May 27, 2022
Good course for fundamentals
By ENUONYE D J•
Sep 5, 2021
Very interesting course
By Olabode A•
Mar 29, 2022
Wonderful Course
By sơn n•
Feb 26, 2022
fantastic course
By IMSC-IT-A-18 D h•
Feb 19, 2022
good cource
By Loh J Y•
Nov 22, 2021
Good course
By Francisco E M•
Mar 22, 2022
Buen curso
By Lírick P•
Sep 2, 2021
the best
By 徐志•
Dec 28, 2021
I think this course is so high level, the real useful knowledge is so little in so much videos.