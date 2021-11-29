Chevron Left
Are you ready to dive into the world of data engineering? You’ll need a solid understanding of how data is stored, processed, and accessed. You’ll need to identify the different types of database that are appropriate for the kind of data you are working with and what processing the data requires. In this course, you will learn the essential concepts behind relational databases and Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS). You’ll study relational data models and discover how they are created and what benefits they bring, and how you can apply them to your own data. You’ll be introduced to several industry standard relational databases, including IBM DB2, MySQL, and PostgreSQL. This course incorporates hands-on, practical exercises to help you demonstrate your learning. You will work with real databases and explore real-world datasets. You will create database instances and populate them with tables. No prior knowledge of databases or programming is required. Anyone can audit this course at no-charge. If you choose to take this course and earn the Coursera course certificate, you can also earn an IBM digital badge upon successful completion of the course....

AP

Nov 28, 2021

The course is well structured and well explained with extra hands on experience. I strongly recommend this course.

DP

Sep 28, 2021

Really great and gives a foundation of relational databases.

By Jathine W

Feb 12, 2022

This is an introduction course, very basic. I was always able to connect to the Skill Lab server for the hands on assignments. I was also not able to get extension for my IBM cloud account to finish my assignment, this shouldn't part of requirement. When I post messages for help in the forums, there is no TA to answer your question promptly.

By Michael C

Mar 17, 2022

The use of IBM services limited opportunities to study. Generally methods and common practices werre explained in great detail.

By Huynh N P

Jul 22, 2021

The position of course outline is not correct!

By Dmitry K

Jul 29, 2021

Half of the course reference to non existant UI (cloud DB2 has new UI). Postgress lab don't work. Lab cli just hangs forever. Had to use my own local instance

By Thibault

Nov 11, 2021

Many problems with the Skill Labs tools and I had to instal everything on my local computer in order to complete this course

By Lu L

Jan 8, 2022

Please make sure lab instruction are 100% currect!!! A misleading screenshot waste at least 2 hours of my time!!!

By Natale F

Nov 10, 2021

Excellent course on relational databases. After a theoretical knowledge base you can apply it to PostgreSQL, MySQL and the IBM DB2 cloud.

The final project is complete and allows you to create your own database.

I recommend it!

By 克兰弗

Oct 22, 2021

The course is useful for understanding the basic knowledge of database

By Santiago B

Oct 28, 2021

Muy completo a nivel practico y teórico.

By Joseph R M

Oct 14, 2021

Good overview of several popular RDBMS's

By Jamrus R

Apr 2, 2022

g​reat introduction to how RDBMS works

By Abhinav R

Aug 26, 2021

One of the best courses for beginners

By Panagiotis B

Aug 12, 2021

Up to the point, met my expectations

By Christian R

Dec 9, 2021

Very informative and instructive.

By Sourav M

May 27, 2022

Good course for fundamentals

By ENUONYE D J

Sep 5, 2021

Very interesting course

By Olabode A

Mar 29, 2022

Wonderful Course

By sơn n

Feb 26, 2022

fantastic course

By IMSC-IT-A-18 D h

Feb 19, 2022

good cource

By Loh J Y

Nov 22, 2021

Good course

By Francisco E M

Mar 22, 2022

Buen curso

By Lírick P

Sep 2, 2021

the best

By 徐志

Dec 28, 2021

I think this course is so high level, the real useful knowledge is so little in so much videos.

