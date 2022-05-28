About this Course

56,478 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Computer and IT literacy.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create, query, and configure databases and access and build system objects such as tables.

  • Perform basic database management including backing up and restoring databases as well as managing user roles and permissions. 

  • Monitor and optimize important aspects of database performance. 

  • Troubleshoot database issues such as connectivity, login, and configuration and automate functions such as reports, notifications, and alerts. 

Skills you will gain

  • Database (DBMS)
  • Database Servers
  • Relational Database
  • Database Security
  • database administration
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Computer and IT literacy.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Database Management

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Managing Databases

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Monitoring and Optimization

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Troubleshooting & Automation

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder