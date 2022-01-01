University of California, Davis
MySQL is a relational database management system (DBMS) that can import, export, and edit structured data in tables for exploratory data analysis. The advantage of using relational database software like MySQL over a spreadsheet program like Microsoft Excel is in the separation of the data from the program itself. While Excel holds the data as well as the formulas and output of analysis in the same file, MySQL creates a relational database that multiple users can interact with simultaneously through structured query language (SQL) queries, allowing for data analysis workflows that are fast, secure, and scalable.
MySQL is important to learn because it performs quickly with large datasets, supports collaboration, and can prepare data to be used with other analysis tools. MySQL can import and export data to and from spreadsheets as well as other databases enabling data collection, analysis, and presentation across various platforms. And, although relational databases are not suited for unstructured data analysis, MySQL can integrate with Hadoop distributed file systems (HDFS) for big data insights with the use of packages like Apache Sqoop and Hive, Hadoop Applier, and Cloudera Impala.
Database administrators (DBAs) store and organize an organization’s data so that it is available to data analysts and management for data-driven decision making. They need a strong understanding of database languages in general, and SQL in particular as most database systems use some form of SQL.
Most database administrators have at least a bachelor’s degree in information or computer science, though many have master’s degrees focused on database management. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, database administrators have a median salary of $93,750 per year, and their job growth is expected to be faster than average for all occupations due to the continued importance of data to business, as well as the growth of cloud-based database management systems.
Yes! Coursera offers an abundance of online courses and Specializations in MySQL, SQL, and data science from top-ranked universities like Duke University, the University of California Davis, and the University of Michigan, as well as industry leaders like IBM and Cloudera. Coursera also offers courses that award a professional certificate in IBM Data Science, as well as Guided Projects with hands-on tutorials presented by expert instructors to help you build relational database and SQL skills.
Before starting to learn MySQL, it's helpful for you to have experience using databases or a basic understanding of how databases are constructed and work. It may also be helpful for you to have experience with SQL. Other than that, you can generally jump right into learning MySQL without any previous coding skills or prerequisites.
People best suited in roles in MySQL generally have a strong drive for learning, good organizational skills, and the ability to work out problems on their own but also work effectively on a team. They're good at multitasking, enjoy finding the root causes of problems and their solutions, and find satisfaction in taking on challenges that have to do with unknown issues. People best suited for roles in MySQL, especially administrative roles, have good written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills. They can mentor those around them and interact with a wide variety of people as well.
Learning MySQL may be right for you if you are interested in technical innovation, software development, database administration, DevOps, or other technology positions. You may also be interested in working directly for Oracle, the owner of MySQL, in positions that use MySQL. If you're interested in data analytics or work with large amounts of data in your workplace, learning MySQL may help you understand how relational databases work and discover ways to collect and analyze the data yourself. Also, if the company you work for needs to power its Web 2.0 applications, keep its information safe through data warehousing, or develop a custom enterprise-level application—such as a call center, helpdesk application, financial application, or research, documentation, and testing—learning MySQL is likely right for you.