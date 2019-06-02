About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Web Applications for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Phpmyadmin
  • MySQL
  • Relational Database
  • SQL
Course 2 of 4 in the
Web Applications for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Installing PHP and SQL

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Structured Query Language (SQL)

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Database Design

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Many-To-Many

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO STRUCTURED QUERY LANGUAGE (SQL)

About the Web Applications for Everybody Specialization

Web Applications for Everybody

