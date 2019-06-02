In this course, you'll walk through installation steps for installing a text editor, installing MAMP or XAMPP (or equivalent) and creating a MySql Database. You'll learn about single table queries and the basic syntax of the SQL language, as well as database design with multiple tables, foreign keys, and the JOIN operation. Lastly, you'll learn to model many-to-many relationships like those needed to represent users, roles, and courses.
This course is part of the Web Applications for Everybody Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Phpmyadmin
- MySQL
- Relational Database
- SQL
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Installing PHP and SQL
Our first technical task is to work through the installation steps including installing a text editor, installing MAMP or XAMPP (or equivalent), creating a MySql Database.
Introduction to Structured Query Language (SQL)
We learn about single table queries and the basic syntax of the SQL language.
Database Design
Covering database design with multiple tables, foreign keys, and the JOIN operation..
Many-To-Many
We learn how to model many-to-many relationships like those needed to represent users, roles, and courses.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.97%
- 4 stars15.87%
- 3 stars2.01%
- 2 stars0.48%
- 1 star0.65%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO STRUCTURED QUERY LANGUAGE (SQL)
This gives you a basic understanding on SQL for beginners. Dr.Chuck explained so well in such a way that even a candidate with zero knowledge can understand the concepts and can complete the course.
I can't tell if the content is too chill before I use it elsewhere. But it is a good course in general. The instructor's teaching style is comprehensive, although too verbose as well.
Great coursera, So much to learn but hard to catch(It was totally new to me). I mean, really, a few days ago, I didn't even knew what SQL was and now I am getting it.\n\nThank you very much.......
All the course was very good but the last assignment is showing different things in assingment page and in grader submission page due to which it is difficult to submit that json file.
About the Web Applications for Everybody Specialization
This Specialization is an introduction to building web applications for anybody who already has a basic understanding of responsive web design with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Web Applications for Everybody is your introduction to web application development. You will develop web and database applications in PHP, using SQL for database creation, as well as functionality in JavaScript, jQuery, and JSON.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
What software will be required?
Is there a textbook?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.