This Specialization is an introduction to building web applications for anybody who already has a basic understanding of responsive web design with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Web Applications for Everybody is your introduction to web application development. You will develop web and database applications in PHP, using SQL for database creation, as well as functionality in JavaScript, jQuery, and JSON. Over the course of this Specialization, you will create several web apps to add to your developer portfolio. This Specialization (and its prerequisites) will prepare you, even if you have little to no experience in programming or technology, for entry level web developer jobs in PHP. You’ll demonstrate basic concepts, like database design, while working on assignments that require the development of increasing challenging web apps. From installing a text editor to understanding how a web browser interacts with a web server to handling events with JQuery, you’ll gain a complete introductory overview of web application development.
Building Web Applications in PHP

Introduction to Structured Query Language (SQL)

Building Database Applications in PHP

JavaScript, jQuery, and JSON

