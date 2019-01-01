Profile

Charles Russell Severance

Clinical Professor

Bio

Charles Severance (a.k.a. Dr. Chuck) is a Clinical Professor at the University of Michigan School of Information, where he teaches various technology-oriented courses including programming, database design, and Web development. Chuck has written a number of books including Using Google App Engine, and Python for Everybody. His research field is in the building of learning management systems such as Sakai, Moodle, Blackboard, ANGEL, and others. He was the chief architect for the Sakai Project, a learning management system used at about 300 schools worldwide and wrote the book Sakai: Free as in Freedom, that describes his experiences as one of the leaders of the project. In the mid-1990s he was the host of Internet:TCI, a national television talk show about the Internet that ran for several years on the TCI cable system. He was long-time a columnist for the IEEE Computer Magazine writing a monthly column called "Computing Conversations" that features video interviews with famous technology leaders and innovators.

Courses

Building Web Applications in Django

Python Data Structures

Web Design for Everybody Capstone

Python استخدام قواعد البيانات مع

Estruturas de dados Python

تنميط متقدم بتصميم سريع الاستجابة

Database Design and Basic SQL in PostgreSQL

Advanced Styling with Responsive Design

Структуры данных Python

JavaScript, jQuery, and JSON

Intermediate PostgreSQL

Introduction to Structured Query Language (SQL)

Estructuras de datos de Python

Web Application Technologies and Django

مقدمة عن CSS3

Работа с базами данных в Python

Использование языка Python для доступа к веб-данным

Введение в HTML5

Django Features and Libraries

Using Databases with Python

Building Web Applications in PHP

Programmation pour tous (mise en route de Python)

Uso de bancos de dados com Python

Uso de Python para Acceder a Datos Web

Building Database Applications in PHP

Introducción al HTML5

Uso de bases de datos con Python

Introduction to CSS3

Interactivity with JavaScript

Python에서 데이터베이스 사용하기

Internet History, Technology, and Security

Introduction to HTML5

مقدمة عن لغة HTML5

Программирование для всех (начало работы с Python)

Using JavaScript, JQuery, and JSON in Django

Database Architecture, Scale, and NoSQL with Elasticsearch

Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python)

Programação para todos (Conceitos básicos de Python)

Python بُنى بيانات

Capstone: Retrieving, Processing, and Visualizing Data with Python

التفاعل مع لغة البرمجة جافا سكريبت

Programación para todos (Introducción a Python)

البرمجة للجميع - بدء استخدام بايثون

Using Python to Access Web Data

JSON and Natural Language Processing in PostgreSQL

