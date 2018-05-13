In this course, we'll look at the object oriented patterns available in PHP. You'll learn how to connect to a MySQL using the Portable Data Objects (PDO) library and issue SQL commands in the the PHP language. We'll also look at how PHP uses cookies and manages session data. You'll learn how PHP avoids double posting data, how flash messages are implemented, and how to use a session to log in users in web applications. We'll then build the first 'complete' application that has multiple screens to Create, Read, Update and Delete (CRUD) our data. This brings all the previous concepts together and will form the basis for all later web applications. It is assumed that learners have already taken the Building Web Applications course in this specialization.
This course is part of the Web Applications for Everybody Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Hypertext Preprocessor (PHP)
- Create, Read, Update And Delete
- MySQL
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
PHP Objects
We look at the object oriented patterns available in PHP.
Connecting PHP and MySQL
We look at how we connect to a MySQL using the Portable Data Objects (PDO) library and issue SQL commands in the the PHP language.
PHP Cookies and Sessions
We look at how PHP uses cookies and manages session data.
PHP Redirect, Routing, and Authentication
We look at how PHP avoids double posting data, how flash messages are implemented, and how we use a session to log in users in web applications.
Reviews
- 5 stars89.16%
- 4 stars9.02%
- 3 stars1%
- 2 stars0.20%
- 1 star0.60%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING DATABASE APPLICATIONS IN PHP
Dr. Chuck rocks! An excellent introduction and that ramps up and provides an opportunity to learn critical skills for business programming.
Well structured course. Really liked the idea of working on one big project but learning new things to improve it. Really good tutorial videos.
It was both challenging and interesting. I've got stuck so many times. The key is to come back to the lectures and mainly stick to the basics. Otherwise, the assignments are quite doable.
I'm so Delightful for taking this course, another great course from Dr Chuck. Not to forget the graduation ceremony was lit again. Highly recommend it. Good luck :)
About the Web Applications for Everybody Specialization
This Specialization is an introduction to building web applications for anybody who already has a basic understanding of responsive web design with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Web Applications for Everybody is your introduction to web application development. You will develop web and database applications in PHP, using SQL for database creation, as well as functionality in JavaScript, jQuery, and JSON.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
What software will be required?
Is there a textbook?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.