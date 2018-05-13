About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Web Applications for Everybody Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Hypertext Preprocessor (PHP)
  • Create, Read, Update And Delete
  • MySQL
Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

PHP Objects

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 95 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Connecting PHP and MySQL

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

PHP Cookies and Sessions

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

PHP Redirect, Routing, and Authentication

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Web Applications for Everybody Specialization

Web Applications for Everybody

