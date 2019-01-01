Using MySQL Database with PHP
In this 1.5 hour project, you will combine your knowledge of HTML, object-oriented PHP, SQL, and MySQL to make a dynamic website that uses MySQL database on the web server. You will learn two different methods, one applies to 12 other SQL databases and one specific to MySQL. Basic HTML, object-oriented PHP, relational database, and SQL required as prerequisites. Completing my courses "Build an Automobile Listing Website with PHP" and "Learn Object-Oriented Programming with PHP" first is highly recommended.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Introduction and Overview
Task 2: Connect to the database with PDO (PHP Data Object)
Task 3: Retrieve a dataset with PDO
Optional: After Task 3 Practice : Going Express!
Task 4: Instantiate Car or Truck class base on returned data
Tsk 5: Connect to the database with MySQLi
Optional: After Task 5 Assessment
Task 6: Retrieve a dataset with MySQLi
Optional: Cumulative Challenge : Take to the Sky!
