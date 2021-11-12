MySQL with Information Technology
Recognize the role of MySQL in an information system.
Describe the features of MySQL.
Create and populate a MySQL database.
In this project you will explore how MySQL fits into information systems. You will become familiar with MySQL features as you explore database management system options and participate in hands-on exercises using MySQL Workbench to create and populate a table in a MySQL relational database. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Database (DBMS)
Mysql Workbench
Relational Database
MySQL
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Review the purpose and function of MySQL as its role in an information system is examined.
Examine the features of MySQL as compared to other popular relational database management systems.
Launch MySQL Workbench and become familiar with the user interface as you practice starting and stopping the database server.
Use MySQL Workbench to create a database with a table containing multiple fields/columns and a designated primary key.
Use MySQL Workbench to add rows of data to a MySQL database table using a built-in GUI and using SQL code.
