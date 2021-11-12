Learner Reviews & Feedback for MySQL with Information Technology by Coursera Project Network
In this project you will explore how MySQL fits into information systems. You will become familiar with MySQL features as you explore database management system options and participate in hands-on exercises using MySQL Workbench to create and populate a table in a MySQL relational database.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Calvin E
•
Nov 12, 2021
A little too fast on the keystroking. Where is part 2, on queries. Overall an excellent class, clear and to the point.