The State University of New York
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Business Psychology, Research and Design, Marketing Management, Planning, Brand Management, Communication, Entrepreneurship
4.4
(173 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
The State University of New York
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Market Research, Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Computer Graphics, Design and Product, Communication, Research and Design, Graphic Design, Sales, Brand Management, Human Computer Interaction, Business Psychology, Human Resources, User Research
4.5
(275 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
The State University of New York
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Change Management, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Supply Chain and Logistics, Brand Management, Planning, Business Communication
4.5
(111 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
The State University of New York
Skills you'll gain: Brand Management, Business Communication, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Graphics, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Graphic Design, Human Computer Interaction, Human Resources, Leadership, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Marketing Management, Planning, Project Management, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Research
4.4
(488 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Application Development, BlockChain, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Change Management, Cloud Computing, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Leadership and Management, Probability & Statistics, Product Design, Project Management, Risk Management, Security Engineering, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(1.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Change Management, Leadership and Management, Accounting, Strategy and Operations, Probability & Statistics, Risk, Risk Management, Finance
4.7
(2k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Finance, Stock, Marketing, Brand Management, Customer Relationship Management, Brand, Sales, Customer Success, Leadership and Management
4.9
(5.6k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California, Davis
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, ArcGIS, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Geometry, Geovisualization, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Modeling, Spatial Analysis, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(5.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Management information systems (MIS) refers to the practices and processes centered on the relationships between organizations, technology, and people. In business, a management information system is all the tools that executives and employees use in data research, business support processes, competitive intelligence, and information technology. Put simply, MIS tools help companies manage and move data and information. It's a closely related business discipline to both enterprise resource planning and information technology management.
MIS is used to analyze how people gather, study, and use the data accumulated in work processes, such as data-driven reports to help companies make timely decisions on strategy. Management information systems help companies use data to decide on a strategic direction. For instance, retail companies can see customer purchases in use databases to know which of its clothing products sell better than others. Technology companies use management information systems to plan, develop, manage, and track actions made by its user base.
Learning management information systems can give you a broad background in how technology processes impact companies and how people working in these companies can make better use of the data and technology every day. Not only will you learn how to design and develop technology practices for business operations, but you'll also gain clarity on the overall scope of technology in a company structure. Your understanding of management information systems can help you achieve greater potential in future technology and management careers.
Some of the typical careers that use management information systems include common IT-related roles like systems developer, business application developer, network administrator, information systems manager, systems analyst, and similar roles. In these jobs, your effectiveness as an MIS leader will likely be judged by your communication skills, your 'big vision' thought processes, and your ability to manage your time well, allocate projects effectively to team members, and take responsibility for projects both successful and less than successful. You might work primarily with software projects that integrate with networks and learn how to build processes around them.
When you learn about MIS on Coursera, you can gain a fundamental understanding of how business processes mesh with technology innovations in modern business. And you can learn how important management information systems is to modern businesses.