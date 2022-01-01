About this Specialization

9,941 recent views
Our world has become increasingly digital, and business leaders need to make sense of the enormous amount of available data today. In order to make key strategic business decisions and leverage data as a competitive advantage, it is critical to understand how to draw key insights from this data. The Business Analytics specialization is targeted towards aspiring managers, senior managers, and business executives who wish to have a well-rounded knowledge of business analytics that integrates the areas of data science, analytics and business decision making. The courses in this Specialization will focus on strategy, methods, tools, and applications that are widely used in business. Topics covered include: Data strategy at firms Reliable ways to collect, analyze, and visualize data–and utilize data in organizational decision making Understanding data modeling and predictive analytics at a high-level Learning basic methods of business analytics by working with data sets and tools such as Power BI, Alteryx, and RStudio Learning to make informed business decisions via analytics across key functional areas in business such as finance, marketing, retail & supply chain management, and social media to enhance profitability and competitiveness.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 6 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Business Analytics with R

4.6
stars
128 ratings
33 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Introduction to Business Analytics: Communicating with Data

4.6
stars
482 ratings
138 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Tools for Exploratory Data Analysis in Business

4.9
stars
12 ratings
1 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Machine Learning Algorithms with R in Business Analytics

4.4
stars
10 ratings
1 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This specialization is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder