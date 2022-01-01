- Machine Learning
Business Analytics Specialization
Data-driven decision making potential unlocked. Learners will be able to obtain, manage, analyze and visualize data to gain a competitive advantage in the world of strategic business decision making.
What you will learn
You will learn how to process data using R and RStudio. You will also explore the interaction between business principles and data analytics.
Development of an analytic mindset for approaching business problems.
The ability to appraise the value of datasets for addressing business problems using summary statistics and data visualizations.
Competence in operating business analytic software applications for exploratory data analysis.
About this Specialization
A central premise of these courses is that applying targeted subject-matter expertise is crucial in order to frame the correct data problem, collect and analyze data, and to develop and operationalize performance metrics. Each subject area will be followed by an in-depth project-based application and analysis exercise.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Business Analytics with R
Nearly every aspect of business is affected by data analytics. For businesses to capitalize on data analytics, they need leaders who understand the business analytic workflow. This course addresses the human skills gap by providing a foundational set of data processing skills that can be applied to many business settings.
Introduction to Business Analytics: Communicating with Data
This course introduces students to the science of business analytics while casting a keen eye toward the artful use of numbers found in the digital space. The goal is to provide businesses and managers with the foundation needed to apply data analytics to real-world challenges they confront daily in their professional lives. Students will learn to identify the ideal analytic tool for their specific needs; understand valid and reliable ways to collect, analyze, and visualize data; and utilize data in decision making for their agencies, organizations or clients.
Tools for Exploratory Data Analysis in Business
This course introduces several tools for processing business data to obtain actionable insight. The most important tool is the mind of the data analyst. Accordingly, in this course, you will explore what it means to have an analytic mindset. You will also practice identifying business problems that can be answered using data analytics. You will then be introduced to various software platforms to extract, transform, and load (ETL) data into tools for conducting exploratory data analytics (EDA). Specifically, you will practice using PowerBI, Alteryx, and RStudio to conduct the ETL and EDA processes.
Machine Learning Algorithms with R in Business Analytics
One of the most exciting aspects of business analytics is finding patterns in the data using machine learning algorithms. In this course you will gain a conceptual foundation for why machine learning algorithms are so important and how the resulting models from those algorithms are used to find actionable insight related to business problems. Some algorithms are used for predicting numeric outcomes, while others are used for predicting the classification of an outcome. Other algorithms are used for creating meaningful groups from a rich set of data. Upon completion of this course, you will be able to describe when each algorithm should be used. You will also be given the opportunity to use R and RStudio to run these algorithms and communicate the results using R notebooks.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
