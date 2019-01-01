Unnati Narang is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Business Administration (Marketing) at the Gies College of Business, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her research interests lie broadly in mobile and omnichannel marketing, consumer mobility, and engagement in digital environments. Specifically, her research examines how consumers’ use of mobile apps affects their behaviors in online and offline retail stores. She also studies how consumers’ movement patterns predict their future retail visits and the impact of new forms of mobility (e.g., e-scooters) for both consumers and retailers. She uses causal modeling, econometrics, machine learning, and deep learning approaches to examine these research themes. Her research has been published at Marketing Science, Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, and the Review of Marketing Research. She was awarded the 2022 AMA SIG Retail & Pricing Doctoral Student Award, the 2019 Mathew Joseph Emerging Scholar Award, the 2019 PDMA Emerging Scholar Award, the 2019 Mays Business School Outstanding Doctoral Student Award for Research, and the 2018 Shankar-Spiegel Best Dissertation Proposal Award and was the finalist for the EMAC-AiMark Doctoral Dissertation Award 2021. She received her PhD in Marketing from Mays Business School, Texas A&M University in 2020. She teaches Marketing Analytics, Advanced Marketing Management and Statistics with R Programming for undergraduate and graduate students at Gies.