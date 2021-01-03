This course introduces students to marketing analytics through a wide range of analytical tools and approaches. We will discuss causal analysis, survey analysis using regression, textual analysis (sentiment analysis), and network analysis. This course aims to provide the foundation required to make better marketing decisions by analyzing multiple types of data related to customer satisfaction.
This course is part of the Business Analytics Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
A basic familiarity with R is recommended.
Skills you will gain
- Marketing
- regression
- Analytics
- Data Analysis
- Marketing Analytics
A basic familiarity with R is recommended.
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction and Module 1: Customer Satisfaction
With the first module, we begin by looking at some definitions of customer satisfaction. Then, we explore some major issues we have to consider. These issues include the psychological constructs of customer satisfaction, proper measurement of those constructs, varying targets of satisfaction, differences in the impact of individuals' expressions, and changing satisfaction over time. We will then introduce you to a new tool that you can use to conduct various data science methods on social media data. We conclude the module with a short primer on R and RStudio.
Module 2: Customer Satisfaction Analysis
We will begin our second module with a discussion on different types of data for customer satisfaction analysis. We first focus on survey data and look at different ways to analyze them. Next, we will provide a simple primer on linear and logistic regression. We will wrap up this module with a guided demo of utilizing sentiment analysis on tweets using the Social Media Macroscope.
Module 3: Customer Satisfaction Influence Analysis
We will introduce a method to analyze customer satisfaction influence using social media data. Social networks are the perfect dataset to utilize network analysis to understand how people are interacting with other people and forming networks. Identifying a pattern in social media relationships can be useful when making marketing decisions. We will also review influencer brand personality analysis that can be used as a method for brands to find influencers similar in personality to themselves.
Module 4: Text Summarization
We will learn about the various methods of text summarization. We begin by discussing the pre-processing steps required to bring the text to an analyzable form. Next, we look at how the frequency counts of multi-word phrases of pre-processed text can reveal the common terms being discussed. Building on top of the n-grams, we move onto a more intelligent method to automatically detect quality phrases. We will also discuss the LDA Topic Modeling - a very popular way to detect topics in a body of texts. We will wrap up this module with a highlight on supervised machine learning and an example of its application.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.10%
- 4 stars20.32%
- 3 stars4.06%
- 2 stars1.62%
- 1 star4.87%
TOP REVIEWS FROM APPLYING DATA ANALYTICS IN MARKETING
If the peer reviews were done faster it would be better
it was a perfect course , which gave me the full picture of how to make a marketing testing and evaluation
Very informative and nice presentation and interactive sessions.
Very informative. Good beginning to start the journey into analytics for marketers.
About the Business Analytics Specialization
Our world has become increasingly digital, and business leaders need to make sense of the enormous amount of available data today. In order to make key strategic business decisions and leverage data as a competitive advantage, it is critical to understand how to draw key insights from this data. The Business Analytics specialization is targeted towards aspiring managers, senior managers, and business executives who wish to have a well-rounded knowledge of business analytics that integrates the areas of data science, analytics and business decision making.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.