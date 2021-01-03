About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Business Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

A basic familiarity with R is recommended.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing
  • regression
  • Analytics
  • Data Analysis
  • Marketing Analytics
Instructors

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Course Introduction and Module 1: Customer Satisfaction

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 76 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Customer Satisfaction Analysis

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Customer Satisfaction Influence Analysis

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Text Summarization

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Business Analytics Specialization

Business Analytics

