Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Meta Marketing Analytics
Beginner Level

No experience is needed to start this course.

Prerequisites: The first three courses in this program.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to plan and forecast your marketing efforts across different channels

  • How to use marketing mix modeling and attribution to optimize your efforts

  • How to evaluate and optimize your sales funnel

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing
  • Marketing Mix Modeling
  • Data Analysis
  • Linear Regression
  • Marketing Plan
Course 4 of 6 in the
Meta Marketing Analytics
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Find Your Audience With Segmentation

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 53 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Analytics for Planning and Forecasting

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Evaluating Advertising Effectiveness

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Optimizing Your Marketing Mix

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 72 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

