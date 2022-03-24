This course explores common analytics methods used by marketers. You’ll learn how to define a target audience using segmentation with K-means clustering. You’ll also explore how linear regression can help marketers plan and forecast. You’ll learn to evaluate the effectiveness of advertising using experiments as well as observational methods and you’ll explore methods to optimize your marketing mix; marketing mix modeling and attribution. Finally, you’ll learn to evaluate sales funnel shapes, visualize and optimize them.
About this Course
No experience is needed to start this course.
Prerequisites: The first three courses in this program.
What you will learn
How to plan and forecast your marketing efforts across different channels
How to use marketing mix modeling and attribution to optimize your efforts
How to evaluate and optimize your sales funnel
Skills you will gain
- Marketing
- Marketing Mix Modeling
- Data Analysis
- Linear Regression
- Marketing Plan
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Find Your Audience With Segmentation
In the first week you will learn about the importance of segmentation in marketing and different methods to use segmentation to determine target audiences for your marketing.
Analytics for Planning and Forecasting
This week you will get an overview of common descriptive metrics for marketing, including Return on Ad Spend and Return on Investment. You will be introduced to the importance of Customer Lifetime Value and how to forecast marketing outcomes using linear regression analysis.
Evaluating Advertising Effectiveness
In week three, you’ll dig into using experiments to evaluate marketing effectiveness. You’ll also learn about A/B testing and how it can help you optimize your campaigns.
Optimizing Your Marketing Mix
In the final week, you will be introduced to marketing mix modeling and different attribution models and how to use them to make marketing strategy recommendations. You’ll wrap up the week by learning how to visualize and analyze sales funnels and how to use them to recommend next steps in a marketing campaign.
I learn how to do marketing planning, experiment, and analyze conversion.
Great to get an overall idea of what Marketing Analytics is about
