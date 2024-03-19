This five-course program is designed for anyone looking to build their in-demand technical skills to kickstart a career as a marketing analyst or better analyze their business. The program is geared toward learners with experience with basic data analytics skills.
Developed by marketing analytics experts at Aptly and Meta, and designed to prepare you for jobs that include Marketing Analyst, Marketing Researcher, and more.
You’ll learn basic marketing principles and how data informs marketing decisions. You’ll apply common statistical methods used to segment audiences, evaluate campaign results, optimize the marketing mix, and evaluate sales funnels.
Throughout the program, you'll learn how to use Meta Ads Manager to create campaigns, evaluate results, and run experiments to optimize your campaigns. You'll have the opportunity to apply your new skills in hands-on, industry-specific projects.
The final course prepares you for the Meta Marketing Science Professional Certification exam. Upon successful completion of the program, you'll earn a certificate of completion from Coursera.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the program, you’ll get to practice your new marketing data analysis skills through hands-on projects, including:
Identifying data sources
Evaluating advertising effectiveness
Optimizing the sales funnel
Optimizing marketing campaigns using Meta Ads Manager
Your efforts will yield a portfolio that you can showcase to prospective employers or utilize for your own business.