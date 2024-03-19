Meta
Meta Marketing Science Certification Prep Specialization
Meta

Meta Marketing Science Certification Prep Specialization

Unlock your potential in marketing analytics. Build your marketing analytics skills and prepare to take the Meta Marketing Science Certification Exam

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Anke Audenaert
Cameron Dodd

Instructors: Anke Audenaert

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Collect, sort, evaluate, and visualize marketing data

  • Design experiments and test hypotheses to evaluate advertising effectiveness

  • Use Meta Ads Manager to run tests, learn what works and optimize ad performance

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Marketing Analytics Foundation

Course 1, 11 hours, 4.8 (1,772 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How data and its measurement inform a marketing action

  • Basic principles of marketing

  • How data is collected and the regulations around its collection

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Social Media Marketing
Category: Meta advertising
Category: A/B Testing
Category: Ads Manager

Statistics for Marketing

Course 2, 16 hours, 4.8 (153 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • The basic principles of descriptive and inferential statistics

  • Use statistical analyses to make data-driven decisions

  • How to formulate and test hypotheses and take action based on the outcome

Skills you'll gain

Category: Marketing Science
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Social Media Marketing
Category: Meta advertising
Category: Meta Ads Manager

Data Analytics Methods for Marketing

Course 3, 12 hours, 4.7 (210 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to plan and forecast your marketing efforts across different channels

  • How to use marketing mix modeling and attribution to optimize your efforts

  • How to evaluate and optimize your sales funnel

Skills you'll gain

Category: Marketing Plan
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Linear Regression
Category: Marketing
Category: Marketing Mix Modeling

Marketing Analytics with Meta

Course 4, 13 hours, 4.8 (165 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to optimize your marketing campaign by evaluating campaign results

  • How to measure advertising effectiveness with Meta’s testing tools

  • How to implement a full advertising analysis from the hypothesis formulation to presenting results and recommendations

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Linear Regression
Category: Statistical Analysis
Category: Marketing
Category: Statistical Hypothesis Testing

Prepare for the Meta Marketing Science Certification Exam

Course 5, 1 hour

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Marketing
Category: Digital Marketing
Category: Marketing Analytics

Instructors

Anke Audenaert
Meta
32 Courses, 601,436 learners
Cameron Dodd
Meta
1 Course, 18,651 learners

Offered by

Meta

